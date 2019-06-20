Deepika Padukone’s speech to KJo, Janhvi and Ananya’s selfie, inside pictures and videos from awards night

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Inside pictures and videos from Grazia Millennial awards night

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and others gathered for the glamorous night of Grazia Millennial awards 2019. The event was loaded with style and was high on vogue. Just before entering the gala event, Bollywood celebs posed their best at the Red Carpet and also indulged in a fun quiz about how much they knew about millennial slangs. While Ananya Panday revealed that she loves using short forms for everything and YOLO is her go-to word, Vicky Kaushal aced the full forms of all the millennial abbreviations. On the other hand, celebs like Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, DP and others clicked a charming selfie inside the event.

Not just glamour, the night was flooded with appreciations and applauds as well. Deepika Padukone won the Millennial of the year awards, on the other hand, Vicky Kaushal bagged the Ages Ahead Performer of the Year. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar took home Honorary Millennial of the Year and Ananya Panday won her first award ever- NextGen Star Of the Year. Also Janhvi Kapoor, who was dressed in a pink pantsuit, bagged Rising Star of the Year award.

Check out some inside pictures and videos from GMA 2019 here-

Looks who all sat in the first row at GMA 2019

Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's selfie

Ananya Panday recieved her first award ever

Deepika Padukone gave a heartfelt speech after winning Millennial of the Year award

Ananya panday's happiness was on another level

Vicky kaushal won Ages Ahead Performer of the Year award

What's better than a glamorous selfie!

Vicky kaushal shares a moment with filmmaker Karan Johar

Janhvi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone can't stop talking

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page