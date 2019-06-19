Latest Bollywood News June 19: Mental Hai Kya trailer release cancelled, Salman Khan’s latest workout video

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself in which she is seen sitting by the pool and playing with her hair. She captioned the image wittily and wrote, “#tuesdayteachings .... 5 steps on how u can learn to tie a ponytail.....#tossntie (swipe right )” While caption suggests that the diva will be seen teaching how to tie the knot but her hair were still open after the fifth click. Rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor didn’t let this go without pulling her leg and commented saying, “Still not tied after 5 pictures...”. Isn’t it hilarious? Malaika was also quick to respond to him and simply said “achaa”.