Latest Bollywood News June 19: Mental Hai Kya trailer release cancelled, Salman Khan’s latest workout video

Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya's trailer release has been cancelled. On the other hand, Salman Khan is treating his fans with workout videos. Check out all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news from June 19 here.

New Delhi Published on: June 19, 2019 7:59 IST
Latest Bollywood News June 19: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya has found itself in another controversy because of which the trailer release of the film has been cancelled. On the other hand, Salman Khan has been treating his fans with workout videos which not only focus on strength but also flexibility. Also, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s witty banter on the diva’s latest Instagram post will add extra shine to your day. Have you seen Kareena Kapoor Khan and sister Karisma Kapoor’s latest pictures with business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani? Check out all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news from June 19 here.

 

Live updates : Latest Bollywood and Entertainment News June 19

  • June 19, 2019 7:57 AM (IST)

    Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious comment on Malaika Arora’s latest post

    Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself in which she is seen sitting by the pool and playing with her hair. She captioned the image wittily and wrote, “#tuesdayteachings .... 5 steps on how u can learn to tie a ponytail.....#tossntie (swipe right )” While caption suggests that the diva will be seen teaching how to tie the knot but her hair were still open after the fifth click. Rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor didn’t let this go without pulling her leg and commented saying, “Still not tied after 5 pictures...”. Isn’t it hilarious? Malaika was also quick to respond to him and simply said “achaa”.

  • June 19, 2019 7:56 AM (IST)

    Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share smiles with Nita Ambani in London

    Karisma Kapoor has been treating her fan with pictures and memories of their special moments from the beautiful city through her Instagram posts. On Tuesday, the actress took to her social media to share another interesting picture of her with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani. In the picture, Karisma looks beautiful in her striped top and jeans, Kareena as always kept in simple and chic and Nita Ambani looked divine in white. The actress captioned the image as, “Wonderful afternoon”. Check out the post here-

    View this post on Instagram

    Wonderful afternoon ❤️❤️ #londondiaries🇬🇧

    A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

  • June 19, 2019 7:56 AM (IST)

    Salman Khan goes shirtless in latest Instagram post

    Salman Khan first shared a video in which he is seen stretching his legs to 180 degrees and with ease. While doing it, Salman’s face looks as calm as water, as if it is a cake walk for him. Next, the actor flaunted his ripped muscles and perfect body in the picture. While he captioned the video saying, “It’s not only about being strong but being flexible too . . Being strong equipment now installed in over 100 gyms in last 2 months “, the picture reads, “Woh mere peche wire kis cheez ka hai . . Can u guess pls?” Check out the posts here-

    View this post on Instagram

    Woh mere peche wire kis cheez ka hai . . Can u guess pls?

    A post shared by Salman khan fan (@being_salman_.khan) on

