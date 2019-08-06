Latest Bollywood News August 6: Gauri Khan’s latest photoshoot, Kirti Kulhari joins Parineeti Chopra's film

Gauri Khan’s latest photoshoot, Kirti Kulhari joins Parineeti Chopra's film

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has always been very personal and private about her kids and house Mannat. In the recent photoshoot, the diva bared it all about what went into making the gorgeous house and how she has worked in decorating it. On the other hand, After Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari has joined the star cast of Parineeti Chopra starrer The Girl on the Train. Also, Ahaan Shetty has resumed the shoot of his debut film Tadap in Mumbai. Here are all the latest Bollywood news and updates.

Pink actress Kirti Kulhari joins Parineeti Chopra's The Girl on the Train remake, to play Brit cop

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari, who will be seen in the film Mission Mangal as Neha Siddqui, is all set to start another journey with the remake of The Girl on the Train. The actress will be seen playing the role of a Brit cop in the thriller drama and going by the latest reports, she has already flown away to London to kickstart the shoot. On Sunday, Kirti Kulhari has said to have kicked off in London for the shoot where she has joined as Aaliya Shergill.

Talking about her character and her excitement to be a part of another woman-centric film, Kirti told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s an interesting character with a unique look, something that I don’t think anyone has sported in Bollywood before. The training will give me the body language of a cop. We had toyed with the idea of a British accent but then Ribhu thought it would divert the focus from my performance. Instead I’m watching documentaries and murder mysteries to understand the job profile and working style of an investigative officer in the UK.”

Ekta Kaul, Iqbal Khan, Ssharad Malhotra and other TV stars react to revoking of Article 370

Article 370 revoked: On Monday morning, Home Minister Amit Shah announced the revoking of Article 370 and Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir which raised quite a stir on social media. From netizens to Bollywood celebrities like Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Dia Mirza and others came forward with their opinion and most of them only had praises for the government for their decision. Now, television stars like Ssharad Malhotra, Shashank Vyas, Tinaa Dutta and other have also come forward in support of the decision and reacted to it calling it ‘historical’. TV stars Iqbal Khan and Ekta Kaul who belong from Kashmir also reacted to the decision and were all praise for it. Here’s what they said.

Gauri Khan gives sneak peek into her house Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been living in Mannat for years and their house it as much a topic of discussion for fans as for the couple. Gauri Khan has designed the complete house herself and going by the taste of her husband and kids, the diva has added personal touched to everything. Sharing another picture of the house Gauri said, “This is a house with no rules. I have never had any decrees for homework or mealtimes.” Check out all the pictures from the photoshoot here.

