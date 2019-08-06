Gauri Khan gives sneak peek into her house Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan compliments saying ‘beautiful home maker’

Gauri Khan gives sneak peek into her house Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan’s gorgeous wife and Interior Designer Gauri Khan recently shot for a leading magazine and took her fans inside her heavenly and luxurious house Mannat. The diva looked absolutely stunning as she posed at different locations of her house and describes to the fans what went behind creating such a masterpiece. Gauri Khan took to her Instagram to share the first pictures from the photoshoot and wrote that the photoshoot is very special for her. Well, for obvious reasons! Soon after that loving husband Shah Rukh Khan also took to his social media to shower compliments on his wife. The actor shared a gorgeous picture of Gauri Khan from the photoshoot and captioned it saying, ‘Beautiful homes are made by beautiful home makers.’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been living in Mannat for years and their house it as much a topic of discussion for fans as for the couple. Gauri Khan has designed the complete house herself and going by the taste of her husband and kids, the diva has added personal touched to everything. Sharing another picture of the house Gauri said, “This is a house with no rules. I have never had any decrees for homework or mealtimes.” Check out all the pictures from the photoshoot here-

Gauri Khan also reveals that her family has been a support when she was designing the house. She said, “Everyone in my family has contributed towards making this space their own.” Talking about the house and her idea of it, Gauri adds, “I don’t like minimalist spaces. I love things that are warm, eclectic, personal and collectible. My home has been built gradually over years of collecting stuff that I feel passionately about. It’s essential to make something your own.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been very personal when it comes to their 6 storey high, sea facing marvel located at Bandstand in Bandra West. It is said that the Bollywood superstar bought the house in 1995 for Rs 13. 32 crore and now it total worth is around Rs 200 crore. Mannat is undoubtedly the most expensive thing Shah Rukh has ever bought and it is as closest to his heart. Shah Rukh was once even quoted saying, "Even if I was broke one day, I would sell everything, but not Mannat."

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan

