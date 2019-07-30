Image Source : INSTAGRAM Suhana Khan strikes resemblance with father Shah Rukh Khan in latest picture with her belly-dance trainer

Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan is one of the most talked-about celebrity kids. Every now and then there is a picture of hers going viral on the social media and yet again she has caught our attention. It is because of a picture that is going viral in which Suhana shares a resemblance with her father. The picture was shared by her belly dancer a few days back.

Sanjana Muthreja shared the picture with the superstar’s daughter in which the young lady can be seen posing with her trainer in front of the huge mirror in a gym. Suhana sported a casual avatar as she was seen wearing a black t-shirt with a pair of black track pants. Her trainer had all praises for her as she captioned the image as, “Training #suhanakhan She is immensely graceful and dances beautifully #bellydance #bellydancing #graceful #bellydancetraining #bellydanceclassesinmumbai #mumbaidance #sanjanamuthreja #artofbellydancewithsanjana.” Have a look at the picture:

Recently the Khan family were holidaying in Maldives including Gauri Khan, AbRam Khan, and Aryan. A picture of Suhana from their trip also went viral in which she was seen Bollywood ready as she posed in the middle of the sea wearing a blue and white checkered shirt with a blue tube top and blue denim shorts.

The fans of the superstar are quite excited to know when his kids are going to debut in films. However, Aryan has already dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King in which everyone praised his voice which was again similar to his father.

