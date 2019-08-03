Suhana Khan's expression in this latest photo from Maldives vacay has left netizens curious

Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan along with his family was recently in Maldives to enjoy some quality time together. Lately, Maldives has become favourite tourist destination of Bollywood stars. Besides SRK, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and other B-town actors also flew to the picturesque country to unwind themselves. Photos and videos of Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan, AbRam, Aryan and Suhana have been going viral for quite a time.

The vacation is over, however, pictures from SRK's family holiday are still surfacing on social media. The latest photo which is going viral on the internet features Shah Rukh Khan along with his daughter Suhana. In the picture, SRK looks handsome in dark blue t-shirt, black shorts and sunglasses, while Suhana looks uber-chic in a checkered crop top and denim shorts. It seems Suhana is trying to capture a picture or record a video.

Check out the viral photo below:

Even Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a couple of photos from his family vacay.

Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you @JumeirahJV and @MakePlansHols for a Perfect Holiday. pic.twitter.com/yysFHdSJmS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019

On the professional front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, which released last year during Christmas. The superstar hasn't announced his next project year. Talking to Filmfare, the actor revealed the reason behind his decision. "I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family,'' he had said.