Shah Rukh Khan calls Gauri Khan 'perfect wife', shares pictures from Maldives vacation

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating the success of The Lion King with his wife and kids AbRam, Suhana and Aryan in the Maldives. Shah Rukh Khan has voiced as Mufasa and Aryan Khan has voiced as Simba in the Lion King. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan took to his social media account and shared a few pictures from the family holiday in the Maldives. He wrote, “Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you @JumeirahJV and @MakePlansHols for a Perfect Holiday,”

Perfect Handstand. Perfect Harmony. Perfect Sunset. And Perfect wife!! Thank you @JumeirahJV and @MakePlansHols for a Perfect Holiday. pic.twitter.com/yysFHdSJmS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019

While Aryan Khan can be seen doing the perfect handstand, Shah Rukh Khan was seen taking a selfie with beautiful wife Gauri Khan. Suhana Khan is seen posing by the beachside. Shah Rukh Khan was seen doing underwater diving with the youngest of the three, AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared a video clip where he expressed that he is feeling bad to leave the Maldives. He wrote, "Feeling bad having to leave the Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at #JumeirahVittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @jumeirahvittaveli will miss u all. @makeplansholidays"

In fact, Gauri Khan too shared a picture of her three children and captioned it as, " My Three Little....."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in Zero, which failed to impress the audience. He has however taken a break for some time to come up with something big this time. According to sources, it is a horror series titled 'Betaal', written and directed by Patrick Graham, co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. It will be co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

