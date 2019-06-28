Khandaani Shafakhana’s Song Koka Out: Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah's track is another addition to list of remakes

Khandaani Shafakhana’s Song Koka Out

Makers of Sonakshi Sinha and Varun Sharma's film Khandaani Shafakhana have dropped the first song of the movie titled Koka. The rehashed version of Jasbir Jassi's Koka has been sung by Jassi, Dhvani Bhanushali along with rap by Badshah. While the song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, lyrics have been penned by Mellow D and Tanishk.

The song is a party anthem. T-Series announced the release of the song with the caption, “The baap of all party songs. Tyaar raho to dance on the beats of #Koka.” In the video of the song, Sonakshi is seen dancing with Badshah, Priyansh Jora and Varun Sharma. She nails the Punjabi kudi look in short yellow satin kurti with a phulkari vest jacket and a paranda. Watch the video below.

Sonakshi said it was fun to collaborate again with her rapper friend Badshah, "I have always enjoyed dancing to such high energy and lively songs. Jassi and Badshah's collaboration has resulted in an outstanding song. I am glad that Koka is finally out for everyone to see," Sonakshi said in a statement. "Badshah is a dear friend and I have collaborated with him in the past. It was amazing and super fun working with him this time around too," she added.

Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta, Khandaani Shafakhana is based in Punjab. It revolves around the journey of Sonakshi's character as she inherits her dead uncle's sex clinic. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Divya Khosla Kumar. It is slated to release on August 2.