Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor starrer becomes biggest opener of his career

Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 1

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh created a lot of buzz before its release and the first-day box office number of the film reflect the same.

The movie which is a Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy has been helmed by the same director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is the story of a short-tempered surgeon who becomes hell-bent on destructing himself after the girl he loves gets married to someone else. Love stories are quite popular in India and have a mass appeal. Besides, the cult classic status of Arjun Reddy has already given mileage to Kabir Singh. All these factors are likely to help the movie generate impressive box office numbers.

#KabirSingh is terrific on Day 1... Emerges Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opener [surpasses *Day 1* biz of #Padmaavat: ₹ 19 cr]... Biggest *non-holiday* opening day of 2019 [surpasses #TotalDhamaal: ₹ 16.50 cr]... Is a craze amongst the youth... Fri ₹ 20.21 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

Top 5 *Day 1* biz... 2019 releases...

1. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed]

2. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed]

3. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu]

4. #KabirSingh ₹ 20.21 cr [Fri]

5. #GullyBoy ₹ 19.40 cr [Thu]

NOTE: #KabirSingh is the *only* film in this list to have the traditional Friday release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 22, 2019

KABIR SINGH REVIEW

Kabir Singh is imperfect and raw but that's the beauty. It portrays different shades of emotions from rage to love and you feel every bit of it. The tone and setting of the film are real and the credit has to be given to dialogue writer. Whether it is questioning the validation of relationship that comes with marriage or his rant to a friend on PMS, the dialogues aren't fancy and made up. Though it is an almost three-hour-long heavy romantic drama, you don't feel the burden of it. You rarely lose your grip as the screenplay keeps you engaged. Also, there are situational comic reliefs flawlessly woven into the scenes. One thing that can really make a romantic film work is good music and Kabir Singh excels in this field. Music is soothing and strikes a chord with heart. Read full review here.

KABIR SINGH TRAILER