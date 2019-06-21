Kabir Singh Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor is heart and soul of this scene-to-scene remake of Arjun Reddy

Kabir Singh Movie Review Movie Name: Kabir Singh

Critics Rating: 3.5 / 5

Release Date: June 21, 2019

June 21, 2019 Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Genre: Romantic Drama

It is not goodbyes that hurt but flashback that follows, Kabir Singh's dad (Suresh Oberoi) tells his young son trying to recuperate from alcoholism and heartbreak. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh is the story of a jilted and irascible surgeon, who chokes himself with desolation after separation from his lover. Shahid Kapoor plays the titular role in this intense romantic drama, which is scene-to-scene, actually, dialogue-to-dialogue replica of its original, 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

You can question the need for remake in the time when Arjun Reddy is available on OTT. Those who have already watched and loved Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey's hard-core romantic film might not react to Kabir Singh in a similar way, but those who have managed to avoid Arjun Reddy despite the impressive buzz are likely to fall for it. Two reasons behind Arjun Reddy gaining cult classic status among movie-goers were- Deverakonda's restrained performance and Vanga's raw writing and honest direction. It was the execution of this simple love story and subtle acting skills of the actors which made Arjun Reddy excel among other romantic movies. Trust us, Kabir Singh is not much different.

Shahid Kapoor sinks into the teeth of Kabir Singh taking us deep into his desolated world of alcohol abuse and anger issues. The taut direction and writing by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original works in the favour of Kabir Singh. He is well aware of the essence of the story and skillfully replicates it for the Hindi audience.

Kabir Singh is the story of a young medical student, who leads himself to the path of self-destruction after getting separated from the girl she loves. Anger has been treated as a character in the film and the only reason behind Kabir's rebellious attitude. The unacceptable way in which he behaves with his brother, dadi and even his girlfriend while being angry seems straight from the heart. There is one thing our leading man cannot compromise with and that's his sincerity. Kabir is dangerously honest even in the most difficult situation of his life. Being such free-spirited is not good in democracy, says a character expressing his concern about Kabir's outspoken behaviour. Even while he has immersed himself in alcohol and substance abuse, Kabir is well-aware that it is just a phase and will soon pass.