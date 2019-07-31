Judgementall Bollywood Latest Movie collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's film remains steady

Judgementall Bollywood Latest Movie box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's movie has been running successfully in cinemas. People are really enjoying Kangana and Rajkummar performing at their best. The duo has been seen in their unusual forms and the audience is quite impressed. Talking about the box office collection, Judgementall Hai Kya has been able to bag Rs 24.64 in four days. As the movie completes 5 days, it is expected to earn a good amount.
View this post on Instagram
And the madness continues to spread over! Book your tickets for the murder mystery of the year today! @team_kangana_ranaut @rajkummar_rao @ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @shaaileshrsingh @prakashkovelamudi @kanika.d @ZeeMusicCompany @Karmamediaent @Zeestudiosint #TrustNoOne
On its fourth day of release, Judgementall Hai Kya grabbed Rs 24.64 crore in its kitty
#JudgeMentallHaiKya stays Super Steady on Monday! Have you booked the tickets yet? @KanganaTeam @RajkummarRao @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh @pkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon @ZeeMusicCompany @Karmamediaent @Zeestudiosint#TrustNoOne— BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) July 30, 2019
PayTM: https://t.co/8srvtMcBAU pic.twitter.com/savhd9GFSC
On its second day and third , Judgementall Hai Kya earned This much amount
Thank you for all the crazy love! 🔥— BalajiMotionPictures (@balajimotionpic) July 29, 2019
Watch #JudgementallHaiKya in your nearest theatres. @KanganaTeam @RajkummarRao @ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor @ShaaileshRSingh @pkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon @ZeeMusicCompany @KarmaMediaEnt @ZeeStudiosInt#TrustNoOne pic.twitter.com/b1QRT6d3nm
Judgementall Hai Kya trailer
Judgementall Hia Kya Review
Judgmentall Hai Kya is a murder and two suspects accusing each other. Is Bobby's suspicion because of the character she is dubbing for at that very moment? Is Keshav being victimized just because of the voices inside Bobby’s mind? Throughout the film, the two continuously try to outwit each other with your sympathy constantly shifting from one character to another.
Also Read: Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's film earns Rs 24.64 crore
Click Here For Latest Bollywood Updates| Celebrity News
Click Here For Latest Photos| Lifestyle Updates