Judgementall Bollywood Latest Movie collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's film remains steady

Judgementall Bollywood Latest Movie collection Day 5: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya has been shining bright on the box office. the movie managed to touch around Rs 25 crore on the fourth day of its release. Judgementall Hai Kya day 5 collection is expected to show up good figures since the movie remains steady.

New Delhi Updated on: July 31, 2019 11:52 IST
Judgementall Bollywood Latest Movie box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's movie has been running successfully in cinemas. People are really enjoying Kangana and Rajkummar performing at their best. The duo has been seen in their unusual forms and the audience is quite impressed. Talking about the box office collection, Judgementall Hai Kya has been able to bag Rs 24.64 in four days. As the movie completes 5 days, it is expected to earn a good amount.

On its fourth day of release, Judgementall Hai Kya grabbed Rs 24.64 crore in its kitty

On its second day and third , Judgementall Hai Kya earned This much amount

Judgmentall Hai Kya is a murder and two suspects accusing each other. Is Bobby's suspicion because of the character she is dubbing for at that very moment? Is Keshav being victimized just because of the voices inside Bobby’s mind? Throughout the film, the two continuously try to outwit each other with your sympathy constantly shifting from one character to another. 

