Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's movie expected to touch Rs 30 crore

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's movie Judgementall Hai Kya is running successfully at the box office. The movie is doing well and is expected to cross over Rs. 25 crore on the fourth day of its release. The film opened greatly at the box office and mounted Rs 5.4 crore on its first day. Judgementall Hai Kya is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is a psychological thriller-black comedy.

On its second day, Judgementall Hai Kya has been able to bag Rs 8.02 crore on Saturday. The total collection of the last week mounted to Rs 22.04 crore. However, it is expected to touch Rs. 30 crore on its fourth day.

#BoxofficeSummary - #Sunday:

⭐️ #JudgementallHaiKya: Goes from strength to strength on Day 3. National multiplexes are super-strong. Overall, solid growth over the weekend.

⭐️ #TheLionKing: Continues to roar. Scores big numbers on Sat and now, Sun. Eyes ₹ 150 cr *lifetime biz*. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2019

Judgemntall Hai Kya Review

The story revolves around a traumatized girl Bobby (Kangana) who gets into the character every time she dubs for a film. Her house has a wall with her photos in different looks- from cop to Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu avatar. Her imagination knows no bound. She is lonely, curious and always up to something. Things take a turn when Rajkummar Rao as Keshav comes to stay as a tenant with his wife. A murder and two suspects accusing each other. Is Bobby's suspicion because of the character she is dubbing for at that very moment? Is Keshav being victimized just because of the voices inside Bobby’s mind? Throughout the film, the two continuously try to outwit each other with your sympathy constantly shifting from one character to another.

However, Judgementall Hai Kya is not flawless. The makers didn't put any effort in the climax as it seems to be done and dusted in haste. You saw the climax coming from far, still, you patiently waited for some shocking scenes but all in vain. Watch Judgementall Hai Kya for its fresh treatment, fine acting chops, uniqueness, and a pretty good thrill

