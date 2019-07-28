Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajkummar Rao, Kangana Ranaut starrer witnesses a jump

Judgementall Hai Kya Box Office Collection Day 2

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are currently riding high on the appreciation they are receiving for their performances in their latest release Judgementall Hai Kya. The movie directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh revolves around two strange characters and a murder. The movie which hits at your pre-conceived notion also tells a story of the conflict between reality and illusion. Written by Kanika Dhillon, the movie also features Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik in prominent roles.

Judgementall Hai Kya minted Rs 4.50 crores at the box office on its opening day. On Day 2, this psychological thriller has witnessed a jump and the credit should go to positive word of mouth. As per Box Office India, the film raked in Rs 7 crore on the second day taking its total collection to Rs 11.50 crore. The total budget of the movie is reportedly Rs 29 crore.

The movie has impressed those who want to see a bit different film. The unique treatment and fine performance by its lead actors have played an important role in lifting the story. This Rajkummar and Kangana Ranaut starrer has been a rage among movie buffs since the release of its trailer. Even the posters intrigued the audience as both the actors were seen in a completely different avatar.

On the other hand, its rival Arjun Patiala, starring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma stands nowhere close. The comedy film's total collection in two days is Rs 2.75 crore, which is quite low.

Judgementall Hai Kya Review: The film is intriguing in the first half as you will still be absorbing incidents going on the screen and trying to understand Bobby and Keshav. The story swiftly moves in the pre-interval leaving little scope for you to put your eyes off the screen. The entire film is laced with several gripping moments until the second half where the story starts moving at a relaxed pace. You experience a sudden shift in the way the story is being told. In the second half, the film moves to London with a mythological undertone. Read complete review here.

Judgementall Hai Kya Trailer