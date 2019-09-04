Is poster of Kalki Koechlin's Bhram copied from The Nightingale?

A new poster of Kalki Koechlin's new web show Bhram, has become the focus of controversy. It shows an uncanny resemblance to a poster of the Australian gothic thriller named The Nightingale. An anonymous Instagram account, Dietsabya brought the similarity to light on Wednesday and shared screenshots of similar posters of The Nightingale and Bhram.

The poster of The Nightingale poster shows the tense face of the film's actress Aisling Franciosi, as a blackbird flies past, partially covering the face. Similarly, Bhram poster shows Kalki's face exuding same expression, with a blackbird flying face and partially covering her face. The account captioned it: "We spot a 'cheel' (eagle) but think it is a 'kauwa' (crow)."

"Bhram," is written by K. Hari Kumar and directed by Sangeeth Sivan. It is an eight-episode long web series that will stream on ZEE5 from September. It also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal. The series, a psychological thriller, will be set in Shimla.

"The Nightingale", which is directed by Jennifer Kent, is set in 1825 in the British penal colony of Van Diemen's Land (now the Australian state of Tasmania). The film follows a young convicted woman seeking revenge for a terrible act of violence committed against her family. It stars Aisling Franciosi with Sam Claflin, Baykali Ganambarr, and Damon Herriman. The film was released in August 2019.

