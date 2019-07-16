Image Source : TWITTER Dabangg 3 Latest Update: Salman Khan starrer to wrap up by September end

Salman Khan, whose last release Bharat minted over Rs 200 crores will next be seen in Dabangg 3. The actor will be reprising the role of cop Chulbul Pandey for the third instalment of the hit franchise. Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan says his production is shaping up well and the shooting of the film will be completed by September end. Arbaaz had turned producer with 2010 blockbuster film "Dabangg", featuring his superstar brother Salman Khan as a small-town cop, Chubul Pandey. He later made his directorial debut with "Dabangg 2" in (2012).

The filming of the third installment, touted as a prequel, is currently underway. Talking about the status of the film, Arbaaz said, "The shoot of 'Dabangg 3' is going well. We are in for a very long schedule. We have completed almost 60 per cent of the film.

"Hopefully we will wrap up the entire shoot by September and are looking forward to the release in December end."

The producer was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the on-location shoot of his upcoming film "Sridevi Bungalow" on Monday evening.

Arbaaz said the team is leaving no stone unturned to live up to the expectations of the audience from the franchise.

"People have lot of expectations from the film and that only means they love the franchise and the character. If there were no expectations, it was a matter of concern for us.

"We are giving our best and doing everything that the film requires. We are trying to make a good entertainer. We are happy and confident with the film. We hope people like it," he said.

Directed by Prabhudheva, the film will see Sonakshi Sinha reprise her role as Rajjo, along with Kannada star Sudeep as a new addition to the series.

Co-produced by Salman and actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi, "Dabangg 3" is scheduled to hit cinema houses on December 20.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read more on Dabangg 3

Get ready to see Salman Khan as 20-year-old Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan to lose 7 kilos for Chulbul Panday’s flashback scenes in Dabangg 3: Report

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page