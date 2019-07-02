Salman Khan to lose 7 kilos for Chulbul Panday’s flashback scenes in Dabangg 3: Report

Salman Khan to lose 7 kilos for Chulbul Panday’s flashback scenes in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan has been breaking the internet with his fitness routines through a number of social media posts. The actor has been treating fans with his inspirational workout sessions and the latest reports suggest that it is for his next film Dabangg 3. It is said that Salman Khan has been sweating it out in the gym to shape up his body and look sharp for his flashback scenes in the upcoming cop-drama Dabangg 3. Salman Khan will be losing 7 kilos to play younger Chulbull Pandey in the flashback scenes in the film.

Going by the reports in Pinkvilla, a source revealed to the publication that, “He (Salman Khan) has to prepare for the next schedule of Dabangg 3. He has always maintained a certain level of fitness but for the third schedule which goes on floors in July, Salman will be sporting a much sharper and chiseled look." The report further suggests that Dabangg 3 will be divided in two parts which will chronicle the past and present life of Chulbul Panday.

For the plot which will encompass how Chulbul Panday became the Robinhood of the area will be set in the past. "For the prequel portions, Salman will have to look younger as the scenes will be about the time when he had not become a police office. He also will have another leading lady. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Ashwami Manjrekar will be launched with D3," adds our source. For this, the superstar is also working out really hard to lose a lot of weight. "He needs to extremely lean and fir. He is rigorously hitting the gym as he has to lose around 7 more kilos to achieve the desired look."

Dabangg 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Pramod Khanna and South superstar Sudeep. It is the third movie in the sequel. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release in December 2019.

