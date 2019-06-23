Get ready to see Salman Khan as 20-year-old Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan in Dabangg 3

Salman Khan, whose last release Bharat minted over Rs 200 crores will next be seen in Dabangg 3. The actor will be reprising the role of cop Chulbul Pandey for the third instalment of the hit franchise. The shooting of the film directed by Prabhudeva kick-started from Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. Along with Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, who made her acting debut with Dabangg will reprise the role of Rajjo, Chulbul's wife.

Dabangg 3 will narrate the backstory of Chulbul Pandey through flashbacks and Salman has started preparing for those portions. To play the younger version of Chulbul Pandey, Salman needs to shed few kilos. A source close to the development told Mumbai Mirror, "In the flashback portions, Chulbul is a man in his 20s, and Salman has been hitting the gym to get the required look." As per reports, not Sonakshi but another actress will feature in flashback scenes.

After wrapping up Dabangg 3 in August, Salman will kick-start shooting for Inshallah, which is Sanjay Leela Bhansali production and directorial. It also stars Alia Bhatt.

While shooting for the film in Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, the superstar kept on sharing behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the ghats of Narmada. In one of his Instagram photos, Salman can be seen sharing some lighter moments with his staff. ''Having a Chulbul time on the sets of #dabangg3... ,'' he wrote alongside the picture.

Check out other pictures and videos from the sets of Dabangg 3.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release in December 2019. For unversed, Dabangg was directed by Abhinav Kashyap while the second film was helmed by producer-actor Arbaaz Khan.

