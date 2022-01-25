Why BJP? RPN Singh reveals reason for joining the saffron party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RPN Singh joins BJP

Highlights Former Union minister and senior Congress leader RPN Singh joined the BJP

Singh's move is being seen as a big setback for the Congress

Singh said he was impressed by the work done by the 'double engine' government in Uttar Pradesh

RPN Singh joins BJP: Former Union minister and senior Congress leader RPN Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (January 25, 20220). Singh's move is being seen as a big setback for the Congress which is trying hard to revive intself in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi. Singh is second top leader from UP after Jitin Prasada to leave the Congress and join the saffron party in the recent past.

"I worked hard for 32 years in Congress but it is no longer what it used to be," Singh said soon after he joined the BJP in presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur and Jyotiraditya Scindia, deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and party national media head Anil Baluni at party headquarters in New Delhi.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, RPN Singh said he was impressed by the work done by the 'double engine' government in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years.

When asked what made him leave the Congress for BJP, Singh said," The way PM (Modi) has worked to rebuild a new India by connecting our heritage and culture with the 21st century is really remarkable. I belong to Uttar Pradesh, I have joined BJP after being impressed by the double engine government led by Yogiji in the last 5 years".

When whether he was miffed after being ignored by the Congress following the Jharkhand assembly elections, and his views not being sought before naming Ajay Kumar Lallu as party UP chief, Singh, who was party's Jharkhand incharge, said,"I may have made mistake in Jharkhand, but the party performed well in the state. As far as Ajay Kumar Lallu is concerned, why should I be angry? He is from our area, I gave him ticket to contest election for the firt time."

Congress slams RPN Singh

Meanwhile, the Congress came down hard at Singh soon after news of him leaving the party went public. The Congress said it is fighting an ideological battle in which only those with courage can carry on and not 'cowards'.

"To fight this battle for truth and ideals, one needs strength and courage and cowards cannot fight this battle," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said.

READ MORE: India TV Opinion Poll: BJP set for comfortable win in Uttar Pradesh