India TV Opinion Poll LIVE Updates: Will BJP retain power with overwhelming majority in Uttar Pradesh?

The campaigning for the high-stake Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections is in full swing. There would be a four-cornered fight between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

While the BJP is looking to retain power for a second consecutive term, it is a do-or-die battle for Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Congress-led by its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders are claiming that the picture would be different this time, predicting a big win than 2017 when the saffron party bagged 312 of the 403 Legislative Assembly seats. The Samajwadi Party is also optimistic about its prospects this time. Akhilesh Yadav in his rallies and press conferences have been claiming that BJP ministers and MLAs switching sides is an indication that the saffron party will face drubbings in the polls. The BSP, on the other hand, is quite confident of a change in its fortune, expecting the consolidation of the Dalit voters.

The Congress, which has been losing its ground since the 2014 general elections, is looking for a window of opportunity with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spearheading the campaign. She is facing a herculean task to revive the party cadre in a state where it won only 7 Assembly seats in 2017 polls and 2 and 1 seats in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, respectively.

As the political temperatures soar in Uttar Pradesh, the much-awaited India TV Opinion Poll is here, predicting the mood of the voters in the country's most populated state that will set the tone for the next general elections in 2024.

