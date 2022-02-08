Uttarakhand Election 2022: 'Apna Pushkar flower bhi hai, fire bhi hai' - Rajnath praises CM 'Pushpa style'

Follow us on Image Source : @RAJNATHSINGH Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses election rally in Uttarakhand.

Highlights Rajnath Singh praised Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami saying he is flower and fire both

Rajnath slammed Congress saying it looted the country and states too

Uttarakhand election will be held on February 14 in one single phase

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday praised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami saying he is a combination of flower and fire both. Addressing an election rally in Uttarakhand's Gangolihat ahead of assembly election, Rajnath Singh showered praises and said Pushkar Singh Dhami is simple, gentle and also his name is Pushkar.

"There is a lot of discussion about a film these days. The name of the movie is 'Pushpa'. Hearing Pushkar, Congress is considering him only as a flower. But our Pushkar is a flower and fire both. This Pushkar Dhami will not stop or bow down," Rajnath Singh said.

Slamming the Congress party, Rajnath Singh said, "...Congress has neither leader, nor intention nor any slogan. Congress looted the country, looted the state. Won't let them (Congress) loot anymore. Their words are false, every promise is false."

Congress is not able to declare a leader in Uttarakhand. We have presented Dhamiji to the public. The spark is smoldering inside the Congress. The house itself is on fire from the lamp of the house, Singh added.

Rajnath Singh further said, "When Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014, Uttarakhand was declared a special category state."

"Atalji created Uttarakhand and gave special status to the state. But when there was Congress government both at the Centre and in state, then the status of special hill states of Uttarakhand was withdrawn," he said.

ALSO READ | 'Agar Congress na hoti...': PM Modi mentions Punjab riots, Kashmir exodus in fiery attack on Congress in RS

ALSO READ | UP Election 2022: BJP releases manifesto titled ‘Lok Kapyan Sankalp Patra 2022’