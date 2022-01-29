UP Election 2022: At Chunav Manch, OP Rajbhar reveals why he quit BJP-led NDA

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV OP Rajbhar at India TV Chunav Manch 2022

UP Election 2022 | Chunav Manch: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Saturday disclosed the reasons behind him walking out of the BJP-led NDA. Speaking at India TV special election conclave Chunav Manch in Lucknow. When asked why he joined hands with Samajwadi Party, he said,"Amit Shah had asked me what I want, and I wanted caste census but BJP didn't support it. Caste census was last done in 1931."

Elaborating on the importance of caste census, he said, "It is important because information on the number of people of a particular caste should be used to decide their representation". He also alleged that the Modi-led BJP is trying to put an end to reservation for dalits and other backward castes (OBCs). "The public of Uttar Pradesh needs a respite from corruption, increasing prices of commodities and Modi's intention to slowy put an end to all reservation for dalits and backward castes".

Rajbhar also alleged that Modi is trying to 'privatize' everything in an attempt to vanish reservation.

He also claimed that the backward castes have faith in the Samajwadi Party. "Samajwadi Party will rise to power in Uttar Pradesh and will claim all 403 seats. Samajwadi Party has the support of all castes and communities", he said.

Rajbhar alleged that there is 'Thakurwad' in the UP BJP cabinet. He said, "When Akhilesh was CM, BJP in opposition kept saying that there is 'Yadavwad' in the cabinet, but does anyone have the courage to say that there is Thakurwad in the present cabinet? 21 DMs are Thakurs in the UP cabinet".

When asked what will be his gain if SP comes to power in UP, Rajbhar said, "What I will get if SP comes to power is the caste census report in 6 months, 300 units of electricity free and Akhilesh Yadav as the CM of Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, OP Rajbhar is considered a key leader of backward castes. His party SBSP was earlier in alliance with BJP, but has now joined hands with Samajwadi Party. He is set to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from the Shivpur constituency in Varanasi.