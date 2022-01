Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE On Makar Sankranti, Yogi Adityanath takes lunch with Dalit family house in Gorakhpur

Sending across a strong message, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of Makar Sankranti took his lunch at a Dalit's house. This move is being seen as a befitting reply to the Opposition who has accused the CM and the ruling state government of playing caste politics in the upcoming Assembly elections.

According to the visuals, the CM was served with khichdi, a cuisine which is symbolises the festival, Makar Sankranti.