UP Election: Priyanka Gandhi names Unnao gangrape victim's mother as Congress candidate

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2022 12:45 IST
UP Election: Priyanka Gandhi names Unnao gangrape victim's mother as Congress candidate 

  • Announcing the first list, Priyanka Gandhi said that it includes 50 women
  • Our Unnao candidate is the mother of the gangrape victim, Priyanka Gandhi said
  • Some of the women on our list are journalists, some are struggling for various causes, she said

Congress UP list of candidates: Congress has fielded Unnao gangrape victim's mother as the party candidate from the seat for the upcoming Assembly election. Announcing the first list of 125 candidates on Thursday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that the list includes 50 women. 

"Our Unnao candidate is the mother of the gangrape victim. We have given her a chance to continue the struggle. The power which oppressed them and ruined their family, they should now get that power," Priyanka Gandhi said as she announced the name of candidates during a virtual press conference.

"Some of the women on our list are journalists, some are struggling for various causes. There are social workers, there are women who have suffered immense atrocities," Gandhi added.

The Congress had announced a 40 per cent reservation for women candidates in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls.

Priyanka, who is also the Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, had earlier released the party's election manifesto for women titled 'Shakti Vidhan'.

