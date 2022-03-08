Days ahead of UP election results, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleges EVMs compromised in Varanasi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE Akhilesh Yadav

Two days ahead of the election counting day (March 10), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday made a startling claim about EVM being hacked by Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Varanasi. "Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. EC should look into it," he said.

Addressing a presser, SP chief said, "Exit polls want to create a perception that BJP is winning. This is the last fight for democracy. EVM is being transported without being informed to candidates."

In a tweet, the SP chief said, "The news of EVM being caught in Varanasi is giving a message to every assembly of UP to be alert. All the candidates and supporters of SP-alliance should be ready with their cameras to thwart the attempt of rigging in the counting of votes. To protect youth democracy and future, become soldiers in counting of votes!"

Speaking in the same tune, turncoat Swami Prasad Maurya also accused the Yogi Adityanath government of hacking the EVMs.

Interestingly, one such SP candidate was also seen keeping an eye on EVMs. "SP chief has ordered to keep an eye on EVM strong room & other movements around it. We will work in three shifts of 8 hours. We don't believe in exit polls, Akhilesh Yadav will become CM. We'll form govt with a majority," SP candidate from Hastinapur Yogesh Verma said.