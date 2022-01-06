Modi's 'life threat' gimmick aimed at toppling govt: Punjab CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Modi's life threat gimmick aimed at toppling govt'

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'life threat' gimmick was aimed at toppling the democratically elected government in the state. Addressing a gathering in Tanda in Hoshiarpur district after laying the foundation stone of development work, the Chief Minister said there was no threat to the life of the Prime Minister but he cancelled his programme on Wednesday because of the thin presence of people at the BJP's rally.

He said empty chairs would have greeted the Prime Minister due to which he went back to the national capital, citing the frivolous reason of a security threat. Channi said the false pretext on which Modi cancelled his visit is a part of a larger conspiracy to defame Punjab and murder democracy in the state on the lines of what was done earlier in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister said how can the life of the Prime Minister be threatened if the protestors were more than a kilometre away from him. He said at the place where Modi's cavalcade stopped not even a slogan was raised, then how was his life threatened.

Channi reminded the Prime Minister that Punjabis have sacrificed their lives for the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country, adding that they can never pose any danger to the life and security of the Prime Minister. Channi said Modi is a respected leader of the nation but it doesn't behove a leader of his stature to indulge in such cheap theatricals. He said the thin presence of people at the rally has exposed the poor position of the BJP in the state which is not going down well with its entire leadership.

