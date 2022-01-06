PM security breach in Punjab: President expresses concern, meets Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM security breach in Punjab: President expresses concern

PM Modi Security Breach Latest News: President Ramnath Kovind has expressed concern on the security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi Punjab visit. PM met the President and briefed him about the entire issue.

In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters at Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday. He returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

Taking into cognisance, the Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab and ensuring there is no such event in the future.

The Union Home Ministry had also directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment. Home Minister Amit Shah said such dereliction of the security procedure during the prime minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.

