  4. PM security breach in Punjab: President expresses concern, meets Modi

The prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters at Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2022 13:34 IST
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Highlights

  • President Ramnath Kovind has expressed concern on the security breach in PM Narendra Modi
  • PM's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters at Ferozepur on Wednesday
  • The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea on the matter

PM Modi Security Breach Latest News: President Ramnath Kovind has expressed concern on the security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi Punjab visit. PM met the President and briefed him about the entire issue.

In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters at Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday. He returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

Taking into cognisance, the Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab and ensuring there is no such event in the future.

The Union Home Ministry had also directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment. Home Minister Amit Shah said such dereliction of the security procedure during the prime minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.

