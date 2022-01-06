Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab security breach: BJP to organise Mahamrityunjay Jaap, prayers for PM Modi's long life

The Bharatiya Janata Party plans to hold prayers for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to sources in the party. On Wednesday, the PM's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab. The prime minister, who was traveling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur.

PM Modi, who had to return to Bathinda airport on Wednesday due to a security breach during his visit is learnt to have told state government officials at the airport, "Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki main Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya".

In Delhi, General secretary Arun Singh, Dushyant Gautam, and Baijyant Panda will pray at the Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also do Maha Mrityunajau Jaap in the Gufa temple.

In Varanasi, there will be a special prayer and aarti at Kaal Bhairav mandir for PM Modi.

Similarly, people across India will do Mahamrityunjay Jaap at different temples, said the BJP.

(With ANI inputs)

