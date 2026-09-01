Nadda welcomes CJP's decision to call off Sept 5 protest, says youth welfare and progress govt's top priority

New Delhi:

Union Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday (September 1) said that the Central government had decided to withdraw all cases registered against protesting students and assured that 'no harsh action' would be taken against them in the future.

Nadda's remark came after the Supreme Court quashed all FIRs registered against students who participated in the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests between July 20 to 25 across the country. The court invoked its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to provide relief to the protesting students. The order, passed by a bench headed by Chief Justice Suryakant, covers FIRs registered against students in Delhi, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar in connection with the protests.

No stringent CJP protesters: JP Nadda

"Keeping the students' future in mind, we assured on behalf of the Government of India that the cases registered against the protesting students would be withdrawn and that no harsh action would be taken against them in the future," said the former BJP chief.

Nadda further said that the government has consulted all states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and they have also assured to withdraw FIRs against CJP protesters. "In line with this, we also consulted with the governments in states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and we are now fulfilling that assurance," he said.

Nadda welcomes CJP's decision to call off protest

The Union Health Minister welcomed CJP's decision to call off the September 5 protest in Delhi, saying that the welfare and progress of the youth government's utmost priority. "We welcome the decision announced by the CJP spokesperson at a press conference to call off the protest scheduled for September 5. The welfare and progress of the youth remain the government’s top priority," he added.

CJP co-convenor Saurav Das appeared before the bench and read out a statement on behalf of the group. "As co-convener of the CJP, I want to state that in view of the positive assurances of the Government of India and the judicial sanctity bestowed upon them today, and in view of the order being passed by this Court, the CJP deems it appropriate to withdraw the call for the march on September 5 and looks forward to compliance with today's order. I also thank the Court for this decision and the learned counsel on both sides, Ms. Vrinda Grover and the Solicitor General, for their efforts," Das said.

The CJP had called for a protest march in Delhi on September 5, Teachers' Day. It had accused the Centre of failing to honour the promises made on July 25 to persuade the group to withdraw its 36-day agitation against irregularities in exams and the NEET paper leak.

According to the CJP, the march was to be led by families of students who committed suicide following the cancellation of the NEET exam and the subsequent re-test, as well as those who were allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July agitation.

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