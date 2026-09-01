Rain fury across India: Four killed in Assam, floodwaters submerge villages in several states | 10 points

New Delhi:

As the monsoon is in its peak time, torrential rain on Tuesday unleashed havoc across several parts of the country, killing four people in Assam, pushing rivers above danger levels in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and submerging roads and homes, disrupting trains and forcing schools to shut. Because of the heavy rains, Assam bore the brunt of the rain fury, with four people, including three members of a family, killed in two landslides in Guwahati and several parts of the city inundated following incessant rainfall. In the Mathgharia area, a couple and their 11-year-old daughter were killed when a landslide flattened their house while they were sleeping. Their 19-year-old son was rescued from beneath the debris and taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

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In a landslide, a 65-year-old woman was killed after a rock partially damaged her house. Several members of her family suffered minor injuries.The rain also brought Guwahati to a standstill, with waterlogging reported in Panjabari, RG Baruah Road, Chandmari, Beltola, Borbari and Six Mile. Students and office-goers were forced to wade through knee-deep water on several roads. Jharkhand was placed on high alert as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a flash-flood warning for 10 districts amid heavy rain and swelling rivers. Dumaria in East Singhbhum recorded a staggering 217 mm of rainfall since Monday, the highest in the state, followed by Dumri in Giridih at 162.2 mm and Mahuadawar in Latehar at 146.2 mm. The Kharkhai at Adityapur bridge rose to 133.10 metres, 4.10 metres above the danger level, while the Subarnarekha touched 122.60 metres against the red mark of 121.50 metres at Mango bridge. Uttar Pradesh too witnessed a grim rain-and-flood situation, with Lakhimpur Kheri, Varanasi and Chitrakoot among the worst affected. In Chitrakoot, the Mandakini river surged around four metres above the danger mark following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, prompting evacuation of affected residents. Floodwaters submerged several religious sites, including Ramghat and the Nirmohi Akhara, while a bridge connecting Ramghat and Nayagaon was damaged. SDRF and NDRF teams were deployed for rescue operations and Army helicopters were used to evacuate people trapped in floodwaters. Rain also damaged the Ganga Expressway in Unnao, where a portion of the Prayagraj-bound carriageway caved in, leaving a pit around seven feet deep near the Basiratganj toll plaza. Traffic was diverted and repair work began immediately. It was the second reported road-damage incident on the expressway in the district this monsoon, after another stretch caved in on August 17. Uttarakhand also came under the grip of heavy rain, with Haldwani recording 192 mm in the last 24 hours. In Rishikesh, the swollen Bin river flowed over an overflowing causeway, while the Gaula river in Haldwani also witnessed a rise in water levels following incessant heavy rainfall. The rain also triggered landslips and road subsidence on the Dehradun-Mussoorie highway, where debris and boulders blocked a stretch at Pani Wala Bend near Mussoorie. Repeated landslides and damage to safety nets installed by the Public Works Department narrowed the roadway and disrupted traffic movement. As per the updates from the IMD, light to moderate rain is expected in many parts of the city till September 4, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places. West Bengal also struggled with heavy rain as a low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal brought intense showers to Kolkata and several parts of south Bengal. Kalaikunda recorded 51 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am, while Kolkata received 23 mm and Salt Lake 40 mm. In Jammu and Kashmir, heavy rain and swollen rivers and nallahs prompted authorities to shut all schools in Poonch district on Tuesday. While several states battled an excess of rain, Meghalaya's famed rain-soaked towns of Sohra and Mawsynram experienced an unusually dry August.

With inputs from PTI

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