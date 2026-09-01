'Hardcore terrorists will kill you soon': Union Minister Chirag Paswan receives death threat

New Delhi:

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, a Z-category protectee, on Tuesday (September 1) received a death threat through an unsigned communication sent to him via post, which warned that 'he would soon be killed by hardcore terrorists', his office said.

Chirag Paswan seeks Home Ministry probe

Following the receipt of the threat, Paswan's office took the matter seriously and wrote to the Union Home Secretary, seeking an urgent investigation into the origin and authenticity of the communication and a review of the Minister's security arrangements.

In a letter addressed to the Union Home Secretary, Alok Kumar, Additional Private Secretary to Union Minister Chirag Paswan, said the matter concerned the personal security of the Union Minister, who is currently under Z-category security cover provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"I am directed to bring to your urgent attention a matter of grave concern regarding the personal security of the Hon'ble Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, who is currently under Z-category security cover provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," the letter stated.

According to the letter, an unsigned communication containing two mobile numbers was received in the Ministry on Tuesday. "Upon opening the same, it was found to contain a direct threat to the life of the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries. The threatening portion of the communication, excluding the mobile numbers mentioned therein, reads: 'You will be killed shortly by hardcore terrorists'," Kumar said.

"The contents of the communication, particularly the direct nature of the threat and the reference to 'hardcore terrorists', are a matter of grave concern and give rise to serious apprehensions regarding the safety and security of the Hon'ble Minister," the letter said.

The original communication was also enclosed with the letter for examination by authorities.

Seeks review of Minister's existing security arrangements

Paswan's office urged the Union Home Secretary to take up the matter on an urgent basis and order a thorough probe into the origin, authenticity and circumstances surrounding the threatening communication.

"In view of the above, I am directed to request that the matter may kindly be taken up on an urgent basis and a thorough investigation into the origin, authenticity and circumstances of the threatening communication may be initiated without delay," Kumar said.

The office also requested a review of the Minister's existing security arrangements and their augmentation, if deemed necessary, in view of the reported threat perception and his scheduled public engagements. "It is further requested that the security arrangements of the Minister may be reviewed and suitably augmented, as considered necessary, in view of the threat perception and his scheduled public engagements," the letter stated.

The communication to the Home Secretary urged that the matter be treated with 'utmost urgency and priority.'

Further details regarding the source and authenticity of the threat are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read

'Country grows while some spreading jhooth ki goonj': PM Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi on GDP growth

Supreme Court quashes FIRs lodged against protesters during paper leak protests across country