PM Modi got troubled in 15 minutes, farmers sat on Delhi borders for over one yr: Sidhu on PM security breach 

Highlights Sidhu targets PM over yesterday's security breach incident

Union cabinet has expressed concern over security breach during PM Modi's visit to Punjab

MHA has sought a detailed report from the state government

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday hit out at the Modi government over farm distress and unemployment. He also commented on the incident of a security breach involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Sidhu said "farmers sat on protest at Delhi borders for over a year,but yesterday when PM had to wait for around 15 mins he was troubled by it." "Why these double standards? Modi Ji, you had said that you'll double farmers' income but you even took away what they had," he added.

He further said "all Farmers want is 'Izzat Di Roti’ & justified Income increase."

Sidhu targeted PM Modi in failing to fulfill the promise to double farmers' income by 2022. "Truth is Diesel, Farm inputs, Dal & Edible oil prices have doubled, Unemployment has increased 3 times & Farmers are on roads protesting for their rights!," he added.

Five states including Punjab are scheduled for Assembly polls this year. The other four states are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

