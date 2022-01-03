Monday, January 03, 2022
     
Rift widens in Punjab Congress: Randhawa says Navjot Sidhu 'upset with me ever since I became minister'

"Sidhu has some problem. I share old relations with his family. But ever since I have become the home minister of Punjab, he is upset with me", Punjab HM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Chandigarh Updated on: January 03, 2022 17:28 IST
sukhjinder singh randhawa punjab polls
Image Source : PTI

Punjab polls: Sidhu upset with me ever since I became Punjab home minister, says Randhawa

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, yet again a rift in Punjab Congress became evident as state Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday said that Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is upset with him ever since he became the Home Minister of Punjab.

"Sidhu has some problem. I share old relations with his family. But ever since I have become the home minister of Punjab, he is upset with me. If he wants the Home Ministry, I will leave and offer it to him.", he said addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.

Further commenting on the allegation by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government is not arresting Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case, the Home Minister said that the pictures and videos that surfaced of him offering prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar is fake and he will be arrested as soon as he is seen anywhere in Punjab.

"As per my information, Bikram Singh Majithia is not in Punjab. These are fake videos and pictures. If Vikram Singh Majithia is seen anywhere in Punjab, we will immediately arrest him. Our teams are searching him. He is inside the country because he does not have the security of any of the governments. So saying that the police has the information is false. The charges slapped against him are very grave," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

