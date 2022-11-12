Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Will BJP make its comeback in Nalagarh?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV This election, Nalagarh witnesses a fight between Lakhwinder Rana of the BJP, Hardeep Singh Bawa of the Congress and Dharampal Chauhan of the AAP.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: With elections round the corner in Himachal Pradesh, parties are putting in their best efforts to gain power in the state. However, Himachal Pradesh is one such state that has voted out its incumbent governments over the past years, and hence one wouldn’t be surprised if the BJP does not retain power in the state.

Nalagarh assembly elections 2022: Nalagarh constituency falls under Shimla Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district. It is the 51st assembly constituency of the state.

In 2017, Lakhvinder Singh Rana of the Indian National Congress defeated K. L. Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party and won the Nalagarh seat. Rana had secured 1242 votes against K. L. Thakur. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap defeated Dhani Ram Shandil of the Indian National Congress with the margin of 327515 votes and managed to clinch the Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) seat.

This election, Nalagarh will witness a fight between Lakhwinder Rana of the BJP, Hardeep Singh Bawa of the Congress and Dharampal Chauhan of the AAP. Lakhwinder Singh Rana was a Congress MLA from Nalagarh. He has been elected as an MLA two times from the Nalagarh constituency. He was also close to former HPCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

However, it is not just Rana who switched sides ahead of the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh, AAP’s candidate Dharampal Chauhan also served as the Congress state secretary before he joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on March 14 this year. Congress’ Hardeep Singh Bawa contests against both Rana and Chauhan. Congress hopes that it will be able to regain the lost power in the constituency with Bawa’s help.

Himachal Pradesh has a total of 68 assembly constituencies. The date of polling in Himachal Pradesh is the 12th of November (today) and the date for counting votes is the 8th of December.

