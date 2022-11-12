Himachal Pradesh votes today as BJP challenges tradition, Congress wishes to recover lost ground

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election voting 2022

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is being held today on all 68 constituencies. More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti. There are 24 women candidates in the fray this time, against 19 in 2017 and 34 in the 2012 assembly polls. A total of 7,884 polling stations have also been set by the Election Commission to conduct smooth voting across the state. The EC has also set up its highest booth in Tashigang, Kaza in Spiti area of Lahaul Spiti district at a height of 15,256 feet that would cater to 52 voters. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to retain power, Congress would aim to regain its lost ground in the hill state. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also projected itself as the third option for the first time in the well-established bipolar political landscape of the state. The voting is scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm.