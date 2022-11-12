Saturday, November 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Himachal Pradesh votes today as BJP challenges tradition, Congress wishes to recover lost ground
Live now

Himachal Pradesh votes today as BJP challenges tradition, Congress wishes to recover lost ground

Himachal Pradesh election 2022: While the BJP is looking to retain power, Congress would aim to regain its lost ground in the hill state. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party has also projected itself as the third option for the first time in the well-established bipolar political landscape of the state.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2022 7:41 IST
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election voting 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election voting 2022

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022: The assembly election in Himachal Pradesh is being held today on all 68 constituencies. More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will decide the fate of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadhra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti. There are 24 women candidates in the fray this time, against 19 in 2017 and 34 in the 2012 assembly polls. A total of 7,884 polling stations have also been set by the Election Commission to conduct smooth voting across the state. The EC has also set up its highest booth in Tashigang, Kaza in Spiti area of Lahaul Spiti district at a height of 15,256 feet that would cater to 52 voters. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to retain power, Congress would aim to regain its lost ground in the hill state. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also projected itself as the third option for the first time in the well-established bipolar political landscape of the state. The voting is scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm.

Live updates :Himachal Pradesh Election Voting 2022 | LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 12, 2022 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voting to start at 8 AM across 68 constituencies

    The voting across all 68 constituencies in the state is set to begin at 8 AM today to decide the fate of 412 candidates. The voting is expected to continue till 5 PM.

    Stay tuned for more updates. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News