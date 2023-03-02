Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Nagaland Election Result LIVE UPDATES: NDPP-BJP alliance leads in early trends as vote counting underway
Live now

Nagaland Election Result LIVE UPDATES: NDPP-BJP alliance leads in early trends as vote counting underway

Nagaland Election Result Live: The results will come on 59 out of 60 seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Kohima Updated on: March 02, 2023 8:46 IST
Nagaland Assembly Election, Nagaland Election Result Live, Nagaland Assembly Election Results, Nagal
Image Source : INDIA TV. Nagaland Assembly Election Result Live: Can BJP, NDPP alliance retain power again?

Nagaland Election Result LIVE UPDATES: Vote counting is underway and results will be out today (March 2) for Nagaland assembly elections 2023. The state went for assembly polls on February 27 (Monday). The results will come on 59 out of 60 seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is contesting from Northern Angami-I and as the CM candidate for the NDPP-BJP alliance, he will be eyeing the top post for the fifth term. The stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, a BJP candidate, Tyui constituency is located in Wokha district. Patton is engaged in a four-cornered contest with Janata Dal (United) state president Senchumo Lotha; the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Y Kikon, and Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha. Can alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP retain power in Nagaland? How many seats will the beleagured Naga People’s Front (NPF), ousted five years ago, get? These are the questions that will be answered as the results of the Assembly elections are declared on Thursday. The Congress finds itself depleted and the NPF’s strength eroded over the last five years. A group of regional and non-regional parties claim that they could be potential kingmakers after the polls.

Live updates :Nagaland Assembly Election Result

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 02, 2023 8:32 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    How many candidates Congress party fielded?

    The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants in Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023.

  • Mar 02, 2023 8:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Will BJP’s only woman candidate Kahuli Sema win?

    The BJP’s only woman candidate, Kahuli Sema, contested from Atoizu and is being touted as a strong contender. This is significant because the state has never had a woman MLA. Sema, a former chief engineer with the Public Works Department and the third-richest candidate in the fray, is going up against Picto who has won from the constituency in the last two elections. While Picto won on an NPF ticket in 2018, he is one of the 21 MLAs who crossed over to the NDPP in 2021 but was not given a ticket by the party. He is now a candidate for the Nationalist Congress Party.

  • Mar 02, 2023 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Nagaland Election vote counting begins

  • Mar 02, 2023 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    NDPP-BJP welcomes exit poll prediction

    The NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland Tuesday welcomed the exits poll predictions which gave a second term to its incumbent government in the state and reaffirmed its commitment to run the next one together. The NDPP-BJP alliance is the only pre-poll one in the north eastern state and contested the February 27 Nagaland Assembly election on 40:20 seat sharing basis for the 60-member House. The exit polls by different agencies gave comfortable margin for the NDPP-BJP to retain power by increasing their strength in the Assembly and form the government for the second consecutive term. A total 83.63 per cent votes were cast on Monday. In 2018, the alliance had won 30 seats - 18 by the regional party and 12 by the saffron party. It managed to defeat the 15 years' reign of Naga People’s Front with the support of two MLAs of the National Peoples' Party of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, one of JD(U) and an Independent MLA.

  • Mar 02, 2023 7:45 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    BJP's Kazheto Kinimi wins uncontested from Akuluto seat in Nagaland

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Akuluto assembly constituency in Nagaland Kazheto Kinimi has won the elections uncontested. Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the 31 Akuluto assembly seat after his only opponent and Congress candidate Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature. V Shashank Shekhar, Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland said that the Congress candidate of the 31 Akuluto assembly seat N Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature. February 10 was the last day of withdrawal of nominations for the assembly elections in Nagaland.  Reacting to his win, Kazheto Kinimi said, "Beyond humbled and honoured to represent the people of Akuluto 31 A/C for a second term, as unopposed. I praise Almighty God for this privilege and extend my gratitude to my supporters, wellwishers, the karyakartas of Akuluto BJP mandal and Nagaland state BJP. This Victory is a confidence of people's faith in the dynamic leadership of our Hon'ble PM @narendramodi."

  • Mar 02, 2023 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    How many people exercised their franchise during polling?

    The electors included 6,47,523 male and 6,49,876 female voters, who exercised their franchise in around 2,291 polling stations.

  • Mar 02, 2023 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    How many Independent candidates contested polls?

    A total of around 19 nominees contested as Independent candidates in Nagaland this year. 

  • Mar 02, 2023 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    NDPP-BJP alliance seeking mandate for 2nd term

    The NDPP-BJP combine is seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

  • Mar 02, 2023 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    NDPP, BJP contested polls on 40:20 seat-sharing basis

    The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis.

     

  • Mar 02, 2023 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Over 13 lakh electors voted for electoral fate of 183 candidates

    Over 13 lakh electors voted for the electoral fate of 183 candidates in Nagaland on February 27. 

  • Mar 02, 2023 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Can CM Neiphiu Rio win for 5th time?

    Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is contesting from Northern Angami-I and as the CM candidate for the NDPP-BJP alliance, he will be eyeing the top post for the fifth term. Since 1989, Rio has won every state election he has contested from this seat. However, unlike in 2018, when he was elected after his opponent withdrew his candidature, he faced Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress in the elections this time.

     

  • Mar 02, 2023 7:00 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Vote counting to begin at 8:00 am

  • Mar 02, 2023 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Security arrangements with 3-tier cordoning system for EVMs counting

    Nagaland has made elaborate security arrangements with a three-tier cordoning system for counting of EVMs across the headquarters of 16 election districts. Repolling was held at 4 polling stations, which was marred by violence, killing 1 on Tuesday (February 28). Heavy security deployment at the counting centres has been made.

     

  • Mar 02, 2023 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    When elections were held?

    Nagaland went for assembly polls on February 27 (Monday) but re-polling was done in the state on March 1. 

  • Mar 02, 2023 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Counting of votes to begin shortly

    Votes are all set to be counted and results will be out today (March 2) for Nagaland assembly elections 2023.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Related Elections News

Latest News

X