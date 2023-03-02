Nagaland Election Result LIVE UPDATES: NDPP-BJP alliance leads in early trends as vote counting underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Nagaland Assembly Election Result Live: Can BJP, NDPP alliance retain power again?

Nagaland Election Result LIVE UPDATES : Vote counting is underway and results will be out today (March 2) for Nagaland assembly elections 2023. The state went for assembly polls on February 27 (Monday). The results will come on 59 out of 60 seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is contesting from Northern Angami-I and as the CM candidate for the NDPP-BJP alliance, he will be eyeing the top post for the fifth term. The stronghold of Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, a BJP candidate, Tyui constituency is located in Wokha district. Patton is engaged in a four-cornered contest with Janata Dal (United) state president Senchumo Lotha; the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Y Kikon, and Independent candidate Hayithung Tungoe Lotha. Can alliance of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP retain power in Nagaland? How many seats will the beleagured Naga People’s Front (NPF), ousted five years ago, get? These are the questions that will be answered as the results of the Assembly elections are declared on Thursday. The Congress finds itself depleted and the NPF’s strength eroded over the last five years. A group of regional and non-regional parties claim that they could be potential kingmakers after the polls.