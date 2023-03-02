Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
Meghalaya Assembly Election Result Live: Counting of votes to begin shortly

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result Live: The result of the election will show the mood of people in the northeast region ahead of the crucial General Election 2024.

Agartala/Shillong/Kohima Updated on: March 02, 2023 6:35 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Who will rule Meghalaya? answer in the next few hours.

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result Live: The counting of votes in Meghalaya assembly election will take place shortly amid tight security arrangements. The counting will begin at 8 am. Assembly elections in Meghalaya were held on February 27. The Himalayan state recorded 76 per cent voter turnout. The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is contesting to retain power while the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties are attempting to bring about a change in the government in the northeastern state.

    Around 10% candidates are women

    A total of 3,419 booths were set up in Meghalaya out of which 640 categorised as 'vulnerable' and 323 as 'critical'. 36 of the total 369 candidates are women.

    How the poll battle looks like

    The Congress and the BJP are contesting in 59 seats, while the NPP has put up nominees in 56 constituencies, the TMC in 57 and the UDP in 46. 

    Counting of votes to begin shortly

    The stage is set for the counting of votes for Meghalaya Assembly election. In the next few hours, it will be clear who will rule Meghalaya.

