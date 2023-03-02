Meghalaya Assembly Election Result Live: Counting of votes to begin shortly

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Who will rule Meghalaya? answer in the next few hours.

Meghalaya Assembly Election Result Live: The counting of votes in Meghalaya assembly election will take place shortly amid tight security arrangements. The counting will begin at 8 am. Assembly elections in Meghalaya were held on February 27. The Himalayan state recorded 76 per cent voter turnout. The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) is contesting to retain power while the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties are attempting to bring about a change in the government in the northeastern state.