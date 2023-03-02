Tripura Election Result Live: BJP races ahead in early trends, followed by TIPRA

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Tripura Assembly Election Result Live

Tripura election result: Tripura is set to witness a triangular contest as the newly formed political party Tipra Mothawith is likely to give a run for their money to the BJP-IPFT and Congress-Left Front alliances. According to reports, Tipra Motha is likely to emerge as the "kingmaker" in the state. Banking on its stupendous performance in the 2021Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls, in which it bagged 18 of the 30 seats in the body, Tipra Motha has decided to go solo and hopes to sweep the 20 tribal-dominated seats that hold the key to power in the northeastern state that has a 60-member assembly. The BJP, on the other hand, is not leaving anything to chance, and has decided to contest 55 out of 60 seats. Here are the LIVE updates