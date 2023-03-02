Thursday, March 02, 2023
     
  4. Tripura Election Result Live: BJP races ahead in early trends, followed by TIPRA
Tripura election result: According to reports, Tipra Motha is likely to emerge as the "kingmaker" in the state.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: March 02, 2023 8:51 IST
Tripura election result: Tripura is set to witness a triangular contest as the newly formed political party Tipra Mothawith is likely to give a run for their money to the BJP-IPFT and Congress-Left Front alliances. According to reports, Tipra Motha is likely to emerge as the "kingmaker" in the state. Banking on its stupendous performance in the 2021Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls, in which it bagged 18 of the 30 seats in the body, Tipra Motha has decided to go solo and hopes to sweep the 20 tribal-dominated seats that hold the key to power in the northeastern state that has a 60-member assembly. The BJP, on the other hand, is not leaving anything to chance, and has decided to contest 55 out of 60 seats. Here are the LIVE updates

 

 

 

Live updates :Tripura Election Results 2023 LIVE

  • Mar 02, 2023 8:25 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJP already crosses half-waymark in first half-an hour of counting

    BJP already crosses half-waymark in first half-an hour of counting. BJP at 35, TIPRA at 10, Congress closes in at 8

  • Mar 02, 2023 8:10 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    In early trends, BJP looks strong

    In early trends, BJP bags 16 seats closely followed by TIPRA with 3. Congress is distant third with 3

  • Mar 02, 2023 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    We performed puja and took blessings of Mata Tripureshwari: Rajib Bhattacharjee

  • Mar 02, 2023 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Counting of votes for 60-member assembly begins

    The counting of votes for 60-member assembly begins

  • Mar 02, 2023 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee confident of victory

    On Tuesday, the ruling BJP had claimed that it will do much better in the assembly elections than the results shown in the exit polls, while the opposition Left-Congress rejected such predictions, stating it was confident of securing full majority. BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said his party's result will be far better than what the exit polls have predicted.

  • Mar 02, 2023 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

  • Mar 02, 2023 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Will Tipra Mothawith be the game changer?

    Tripura is set to witness a triangular contest as the newly formed political party Tipra Mothawith is likely to give a run for their money to the BJP-IPFT and Congress-Left Front alliances. 

