MCD elections: Delhi BJP releases 'charge sheet' against AAP government, accuses it of not fulfilling promises

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MCD elections: Delhi BJP releases 'charge sheet' against AAP government

MCD elections 2022: Ahead of the upcoming MCD polls in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a "charge sheet" against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of not fulfilling its promises.

Senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri read out the "charge sheet" at a press conference, asserting that the problems highlighted therein were confirmed, and he also challenged Delhi chief minister Kejriwal to engage in a debate with him.

BJP slams Aam Aadmi Party

"In 8 years of its rule, Kejriwal government turned Delhi into the most polluted national capital in the world, and also a capital of addiction by allowing liquor shops in every street of the city," Bidhuri alleged.

He further claimed that the Yamuna is still a drain of polluted water under the AAP administration, despite Rs 2,500 crore granted by the Center for cleaning the river.

The Delhi chief minister was further lambasted by Bidhuri, who said that Kejriwal avoided bringing CAG audits of several government departments before the Assembly and failed to audit the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which was running into losses. "Kejriwal does not believe in the Constitution," Bidhuri remarked.

AAP government failed in several fields: BJP

The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly also cited the "failure" of the Kejriwal government in various fields including health, education, water and power supply, and public transport.

The AAP government claims to have given world-class health and education models but the reality is that it has failed to "open a single school, college or hospital" despite being in power for over 8 years, he stated.

The elections for 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and results will be announced after the counting of votes on December 7.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: MCD Elections 2022: Aam Aadmi Party launches theme song for civic polls