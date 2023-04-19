Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases star campaigners list for upcoming polls | Read names here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases star campaigners list | Read names here.

Karnataka Elections 2023: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today (April 19) released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The list included names of - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, party president JP Nadda, veteran leader BS Yediyurappa and Nalin Kumar Kateel are among the other 40 star campaigners who will campaign for BJP in the coming days.

Meanwhile, BJP released its third list of 10 candidates on Monday for the upcoming assembly elections 2023 scheduled to take place on May 10. In its third list, the party has fielded BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali's wife Manjula Aravind Limbavali from Mahadevapura.

The counting of votes will take place on May 13. The party earlier announced its second list of 23 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls, denying tickets to seven sitting MLAs, including Madal Virupakshappa, who was recently arrested on corruption charges.

The party released its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday. The party has also denied the ticket to one of its senior leaders and former CM Jagadish Shettar who quit the party and joined Congress.

ALSO READ: Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Ashoka, Savadi and Datta file nominations

ALSO READ: Karnataka Polls: Cong releases 4th list of 7 candidates; Shettar gets ticket from THIS place