Image Source : PTI Karnataka Polls: Cong releases 4th list of 7 candidates; Shettar gets ticket from Hubli-Dharwad-central

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 : Congress on Tuesday released its fourth list of 7 candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The party has fielded newly-joined member Jagadish Shettar from Hubli-Dhrwad-central. Recently, former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar resigned from BJP and joined Congress. The resignation of Shettar resulted in a major political fight in the state.

Earlier on April 15, the grand olf party released its third list introducing 16 fresh faces for the polls. Notably, the party also turned down the request of senior leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to contest from the second seat - Kolar.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Laxman Savadi have been welcomed with a ticket, a day after he joined Congress. He will be contesting from the Athani Assembly seat in the Belagavi district. Also, senior JD(S) leader KM Shivalinge Gowda, who had joined the Congress recently, has been fielded from Arsikere.

In wake of forthcoming elections in the state, Rahul Gandhi also stepped into chaos over Amul milk backlash hailing 'Nandini milk' to gain support for his party in Karnataka.