Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Ashoka, Savadi and Datta file nominations

Karnataka elections 2023: As the voting date is approaching in Karnataka, political parties stepped up their poll campaigns to woo voters in the southern state. The rulling BJP is making efforts to retain power in the state riding the crest of the popularity of PM Narendra Modi, while Congress is expecting electoral fortune banking on anti-incumbency and a series of corruption-related cases against the leaders belonging to the ruling party. The last date for making nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations.