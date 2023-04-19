Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: Ashoka, Savadi and Datta file nominations

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE updates: The poll battle in Karnataka intensified as politicians are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Bengaluru Updated on: April 19, 2023 8:29 IST
Karnataka elections 2023: As the voting date is approaching in Karnataka, political parties stepped up their poll campaigns to woo voters in the southern state. The rulling BJP is making efforts to retain power in the state riding the crest of the popularity of PM Narendra Modi, while Congress is expecting electoral fortune banking on anti-incumbency and a series of corruption-related cases against the leaders belonging to the ruling party. The last date for making nominations is April 20. The papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 24. Of the total 224 constituencies, 36 seats have been reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for Scheduled Tribes. The counting of votes is on May 13. The state has 5.24 crore voters and 58,282 polling stations.

  • Apr 19, 2023 8:29 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Cong announces fourth list of 7 candidates

    With just two days left for filing of nominations to end for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress on Tuesday announced its fourth list of seven candidates, confirming the ticket to former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the party after quitting BJP. Shettar has been given the ticket from Hubli-Dharwad-Central Assembly segment which he currently represents.

  • Apr 19, 2023 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Press Council guidelines ahead of Karnataka elections

    Ahead of the Karnataka elections, the Press Council of India on Tuesday advised the print media to follow the norms of journalistic conduct on paid news. In advisories issued here, the Press Council of India (PCI) also cautioned against publication of any news that may appear to predict the results of the elections before the date of poll in Karnataka. Noting that newspapers should not misconstrue or misquote the statements given by any leader, the PCI said the statements quoted in editorial should project the true spirit of what was being tried to be conveyed by them.

  • Apr 19, 2023 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Top leaders file nominations for Karnataka Assembly elections

    Karnataka Minister R Ashoka, who is taking on state Congress president D K Shivakumar in Kanakapura, former deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi who recently joined the Congress and JD(S)' YSV Datta, who recently rejoined the party, were among the prominent leaders, who filed their nominations on Tuesday, for the May 10 Assembly polls. With only two days left for formally entering the fray, candidates from various political parties filed their papers by holding roadshows and going on a temple run along with a large number of their supporters, amidst drum beats, waving of party flags and shouting of slogans. Ashoka, a prominent Vokkaliga face in the BJP, has been fielded against Shivakumar, the community's strong man from Congress in his home constituency of Kanakapura, as part of the ruling party's strategy to give a tough fight to opposition leaders in their turf. Ashoka filed his nomination at Kanakapura in the presence of BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh and Ramanagara district in-charge Minister C N Ashwath Narayan. They visited a temple and held a massive roadshow ahead of filing papers before the election returning officer.

