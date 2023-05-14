Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'All the best', outgoing CM Bommai wishes Cong Chief Minister aspirants Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar

Karnataka CM Name: Congress marked victory in Karnataka with a comfortable majority in polls ousting the saffron party from the state. A day after the Congress romped to triumph, the outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished "all the best" to Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar who are strong claimants and front-runners for the coveted post.

Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar are meeting here this evening to discuss government formation. The leaders in the meeting will also throw light on the Chief Ministerial candidate.

"I wish both of them all the best," Bommai told reporters here

To a question how will BJP focus on Congress implementing its manifesto, Bommai said, "Let them form the government and have the cabinet meet and spell out their decisions, let's see what will be implemented, let's wait and watch."

Bommai on Sunday also informed that the Karnataka BJP has decided to do a detailed analysis of the overall poll results and also constituency-wise outcomes to find out the reasons for the party's debacle in the Assembly election.

ALSO READ | Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on who will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Congress appoints three observers for election of CLP leader