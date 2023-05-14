Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on who will be the next Karnataka Chief Minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Jairam Ramesh with Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Results 2023: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, local state leadership, High Command will unanimously decide the next chief minister of Karnataka, after the party registered a thumping victory in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Speaking exclusively to India TV on Congress' performance in the Karnataka elections, Jairam Ramesh said, "everyone in the party fought together... we talked about the incumbent government's 40 per cent commission system... but we also talked about what we will do if our government comes to power."

Jairam Ramesh further asked who campaigned in the state other than PM Modi from the BJP... he should accept his defeat. People had got fed up with BJP's corruption.

Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Deepak Bawaria and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh have been made the observers in Karnataka by AICC. Observers will be present in the Congress Legislative party meeting scheduled to be held today and will submit the report to the party high command.

Amid this, DK Shivakumar made a statement saying, "some people say that I have differences with Siddaramaiah but I want to clear that there is no difference between us. Many times I have sacrificed for the party and stood with Siddaramaiah. I have given cooperation to him."

Speaking on Karnataka results, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "We are saying from the beginning that if the Opposition is united then BJP can't remain in power. After the Karnataka polls, a wave has started across the country and people are saying that the days of PM Modi and BJP are coming to an end. If the Opposition will not unite now then the people of the country will not forgive us."

