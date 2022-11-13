Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022: Doon constituency records highest poll percentage

Follow us on Image Source : AP. A voter registers with an election official before casting his vote in Dharamshala, India, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. People in Himachal Pradesh are voting on Saturday to elect their next state government.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 : As Himachal Pradesh assembly elections concluded on Saturday (November 12), the state witnessed a voter turnout of over 74 percent with assembly seats in Solan and Shimla districts recording the highest and lowest turnout respectively. As per the official data of the Election Commission (EC) on constituency-wise poll percentage, the Doon constituency of Solan district recorded the highest voting percentage of 85.2.

This was followed by Sirmaur district's Shillai constituency where 84.1 percent voting was recorded. Seraj constituency of Mandi district stood third with 82 percent voter turnout. Shimla (U) constituency of Shimla district recorded the lowest 62.53 percent voting in all 68 assembly seats of Himachal, shows official records.

This was followed by Bilaspur's Nainadevi seat which recorded 80% voting. Sirmaur's Nahan seat recorded 79.25% voting, followed by Nachan seat of Mandi district and the Manali seat of Kullu witnessed 79 percent voting each. Gagret and Haroli seats of Una district and Shimla's Jubbal Kotkhai seat witnessed 78% voting each.

This was followed by Mandi's Sundernagar seat which recorded 77.37 percent voting. Una seat (of Una district), and Mandi's Balh and Kulli's Banjaar recorded 77 percent voting each.

Mandi district's Karsog seat recorded 76.53 % voting, Drang seat recorded 76.5% voting, and Sarkaghat seat recorded the lowest 68% voting in the district. Solan constituency of Solan district recorded the lowest 66% voting in the five constituency seats in the district, shows official records.

