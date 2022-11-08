Himachal Pradesh elections: Big blow for Congress as 26 party leaders join BJP just ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 26 Congress leaders join BJP ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections

Himachal Pradesh election 2022 : Congress received a jolt on Tuesday as 26 of its leaders left the party to join the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly elections that are scheduled to take place later in the month. The leaders who switched parties included former general secretary of the Pradesh Congress Dharampal Thakur Khand.

Most of the leaders, who switched loyalties, belonged to the Shimla constituency from where the party has fielded greenhorn Sanjay Sood.

The leaders who quit the Congress owed allegiance to Harsh Mahajan, a leader who had left the grand old party on September 28 and joined the saffron part. He had reasoned that the previous party was directionless and lacking vision.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur extended a warm welcome to all the entrants into the BJP and said, "Let us work together for the historic victory of the party." Himachal will go to polls on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh elections: People will not change 'raj' but 'rivaaj', says Nadda

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh: When asked about PoK, Rajnath Singh had THIS to say