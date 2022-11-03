Himachal Pradesh elections: People will change 'rivaaj' here, says Nadda as he stokes optimism ahead of polls

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Himachal Pradesh assembly elections: BJP president JP Nadda addresses a public rally in Chamba

Himachal Pradesh assembly elections: Ahead of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a public rally in Chamba on Thursday.

Speaking at the rally, he claimed that the people of the hill state have decided to change the "rivaaj" (tradition) not "raj" (power) in the polls.

Notably, his remarks came as the state has a history of not repeating governments since 1990. However, the saffron party is leaving no stone unturned to change this "jinx" of the ruling party in the state with its slogan Raj Nahin, Riwaaz Badlenge (Not a rule, but the custom will change).

Nadda also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave back the special category status to the status which was removed by the former chief minister Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government in the state.

"Himachal Pradesh was a special category state but this was taken away during former CM Virbhadra Singh's time," the BJP president noted.

Earlier on November 2, Nadda addressed a rally in Bilaspur and urged voters to form a BJP government in the state again. "Mitti Ka Haq Ada Karna Hoga," (People of the state have to pay back to their land) he added.

Nadda to release the party's manifesto on Nov 4

It should be mentioned here that Nadda is also expected to release the party's 'vision document' (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls on Friday (November 4).

According to party sources, he would release the manifesto in Shimla on November 4. They added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address at least two public meetings each on November 5 and 9. On Saturday, he will address rallies in Mandi and Solan, they added.

Notably, the voting for the 68 assembly seats in the states is slated to be held on November 12. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

(With inputs from agencies)

