Gujarat Assembly election results: NOTA votes count 5,01,202; down by over 9 per cent

Gujarat Assembly election results: Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) BJP bagged 156 seats in 182 members Gujarat Assembly record 7th times with garnering a vote share of nearly 53 per cent which was the highest for the party in the western state. Such overwhelming response from voters to ruling party shows that people are happy with the work of the current government. The same reflected in the data of NOTA. The share of NOTA votes in Gujarat elections fell by more than nine per cent from 2017, with the highest of 7,331 such votes polled in the Khedbrahma seat this time.

According to Election Commission data, 5,01,202 or 1.5 per cent votes polled this election in the state were NOTA, down from 5,51,594 in the 2017 assembly elections.

The highest number of 7,331 NOTA votes were polled in the Khedbrahma seat followed by 5,213 in Danta and 5,093 in Chhota Udaipur.

The Devgadhbaria seat saw 4,821 NOTA votes, Shehra 4,708, Nizar 4,465, Bardoli 4,211, Daskroi 4,189, Dharamppur 4,189, Choryasi 4,169, Sankheda 4,143, Vadodara City 4,022 and Kaprada 4,020 among others.

The BJP, which bagged 99 seats in 2017 Assembly polls with a 49.1 per cent vote share, surpassed its previous best showing of 127 seats in 2002 when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.

Historic victory for BJP

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years but it never registered such a record-shattering victory in state Assembly elections. The saffron party has not only bettered its own 2002 tally, it has also surpassed the best performance by any party in Gujarat. In 2002, BJP had won 127 of 182 Gujarat Assembly seats. The majority mark is 92. In 1985, the Congress, under the leadership of Madhavsinh Solanki had grabbed a huge 149 seats. But BJP's 2022 victory is colossal. The party, till the filing of this report, has won/is ahead 157 seats, Congress a poor second with 17 seats. The new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to get five seats, others four. (The final tally is yet to be announced by the Election Commission). The BJP, which banked on the development agenda highlighting Modi's 'Gujarat model', has now equaled the Left Front’s feat of seven consecutive terms in West Bengal. The CPI(M)-led Front ruled the eastern state for 34 years from 1977 to 2011.

