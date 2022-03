Didarganj election result 2022 LIVE: Seat set to witness riveting contest with altered political equations

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Didarganj election result 2022 LIVE

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: The counting of votes in the Didarganj assembly seat is underway. Here, the major contest is between sitting BSP Bhupendra Singh Munna and SP's Kamal Kant Rajbhar.

Amid Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) continued tirade against dyanastic politics, Kamal Kant Rajbhar will take the political plunge on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket from Didarganj assembly seat, represented by his father and senior BSP leader Sukhdev Rajbhar, who passed away after a prolonged illness in October last year. In the 2017 assembly elections, Sukhdev Rajbhar had won the seat on a BSP ticket. The BSP fielded Bhupendra Singh Munna in this year's poll in the Didarganj assembly constituency, while BJP has given the ticket to Krishna Murari Vishwakarma.