BJP will repeat 2017 show in UP election 2022: Rajnath Singh | Exclusive

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the BJP will repeat its 2017 performance in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election.

Speaking to India TV in an exclusive conversation, Rajnath Singh spoke about BJP's performance in the first two phases. He said the party's performance will be almost similar to 2017.

Rajnath Singh said they (BJP) never did Hindu-Muslim politics and neither accepted politics based on caste or creed. It's the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Congress that do caste, creed politics but BJP only believes in politics of development.

He said that justice and humanity have been the basis of their politics and they have a well-considered policy which is justice to all and appeasement to none.

We just don't form a government but it's an opportunity for us to develop a society and this has been the objective of our party.

On CM Yogi's comments during poll speeches such as 80 vs 20, UP will become Kashmir, Bengal..., Rajnath Singh said that sometimes statements are wrongly interpreted.

Speaking on why BJP doesn't get Muslim votes, Rajnath Singh said that they do get Muslim votes in Lucknow, somewhat in Ghaziabad also... but yes the percentage should have been more.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that Law & Order, development are the main agendas for UP elections. He added that during the Yogi government, 15,000 km of roads have been constructed.

UP election is not a by-polar fight, BSP, Congress are also contesting. The Defence Minister praised PM Modi's leadership in the handling of the Covid pandemic.

On Rahul Gandhi's comments on Pakistan-China relations in Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh said that it's certain he is not aware of the history of ancient India but he must be aware of the history of Independent India.

