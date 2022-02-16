UP Election 2022: Two arrested for attack on Union Minister SP Baghel's convoy in Karhal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Election 2022: Two arrested for attack on Union Minister SP Baghel in Karhal

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on BJP leader and Union Minister Satya Pal Singh Baghel's convoy in Mainpuri's Karhal last evening. According to police, a case was registered after Baghel submitted a formal complaint with the Karhal police station;

"Union Minister Baghel yesterday evening lodged a complaint at Karhal police station. He himself is a complainant. Police acted swiftly and two persons have been arrested so far," Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh ADG, Law & Order, said.

Baghel's convoy was attacked and pelted with stones in Attikullapur village of Karhal yesterday evening. He is contesting Assembly elections on BJP's ticket from Karhal against Samajwadi Party's national president Akhilesh Yadav. Karhal is considered to be a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party.

Speaking to India TV, Baghel said that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill me. He said, "Akhilesh is scared of the support BJP is getting in Karhal. He wants to win polls by capturing booths. CISF jawans saved my life yesterday."

Seperately, a delegation of the BJP led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur filed a complaint with the Election Commission in Lucknow.

According to Baghel, some unidentified men who were chanting pro-SP slogans attacked cars in his convoy when he was returning after campaigning near Attikullapur village.

"They were raising slogans of 'Akhilesh Bhaiya Zindabad'. We have complained to the police and a case has been registered," Baghel, who is a Lok Sabha MP, said.

The window of a vehicle in Baghel's convoy was hit by stones and shattered. The Union Minister, however, escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has accorded 'Z' category security by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to Baghel. Baghel, Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice, was earlier a Y+ protectee.